The Election Commission is set to declare the Maharashtra assembly election results 2024 today, November 23. TV9 Marathi will broadcast the Maharashtra election result 2024 live coverage on their YouTube channel, and as the day progresses, it will be clear which party or alliance will form the government in the state. A majority of exit polls predicted a comeback for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led MahaYuti in Maharashtra elections 2024 with a clean sweep. But, the exit polls are not always correct and it will be interesting to see which alliance gets the magic number of 145. The voting for the Maharashtra election 2024 concluded on November 20. One can watch the Maharashtra assembly elections result 2024 live streaming on TV9 Marathi and get instant updates on trends, counting of votes, winners' list and party-wise numbers. Maharashtra Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on ABP Majha in Marathi: Watch Latest News Updates on Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results, Initial Trends, Winning Candidates and Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Streaming on TV9 Marathi

