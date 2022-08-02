Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde camp MLA and former State Minister Uday Samant's car on Tuesday, August 2 attacked by Shiv Sena supporters in Katraj Chowk in Pune while passing by a location where Aaditya Thackeray held a public meeting, earlier today. The windows of the vehicle were broken by stone pelting.

Watch Video:

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | The vehicle of Uday Samant, former State Minister & MLA from Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction, was attacked by some people in Katraj Chowk while passing by a location where Aaditya Thackeray held a public meeting, earlier. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)