Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that BJP leader Rahul Narwekar, the youngest speaker candidate won the speaker election with 164 votes today as 2 MLAs couldn't come due to health issues. "We would prove our majority with 166 votes in tomorrow's vote of confidence," he said.

