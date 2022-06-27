Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of rebel MLAs at 2 pm in Guwahati hotel to discuss further strategy, report sources.

Check tweet:

#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis | Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde calls a meeting at 2pm in Guwahati hotel to discuss further strategy: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

