Amid the political instability in Maharashtra, NCP leader Vidya Chavan said that Maharashtra's common people are with CM Uddhav Thackeray and the MVA government. "It's impossible to break the MVA govt. I want to tell the Modi govt that Maharashtra will never bow down before Delhi & will fight till the end," she said.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra's common people are with CM Uddhav Thackeray & MVA govt. Sharad Pawar said y'day that we are together. It's impossible to break the MVA govt. I want to tell Modi govt that Maharashtra will never bow down before Delhi & will fight till the end: NCP leader Vidya Chavan pic.twitter.com/NiEatyPL3h — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)