Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav is leading with more than 90,000 votes over BJP's Raghuraj Singh from Mainpuri By-Election 2022. Singh has so far got 1,13,189 votes in his favour. The counting of votes is going on in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election in Uttar Pradesh. Mainpuri By-Election Results 2022: SP Candidate Dimple Yadav Races Ahead of BJP's Raghuraj Singh, Leads by 40,000 Votes.

Mainpuri By-Election Result 2022:

#Mainpuri By-election Result: @samajwadiparty candidate Dimple Yadav leading over BJP candidate by margin of over 90,000 votes, as per EC trends. #MainpuriBypoll #UttarPradesh — Aadil Ikram عادل اکرام आदिल एकराम 🇮🇳 (@Aadil_Ikram) December 8, 2022

