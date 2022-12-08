The counting of votes for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha By-Election 2022 began at 8 AM today. According to the latest trends, Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav has secured a comfortable lead by over 40,000 votes over BJP leader Raghuraj Singh. The SP leader is currently leading with over 77, 875 votes.

Mainpuri By-Election Results 2022: SP Candidate Dimple Yadav Leads From UP Lok Sabha Seat.

Mainpuri By-Election Results 2022:

#Mainpuri By-election Result: @samajwadiparty candidate Dimple Yadav secures lead of over 40,000 votes over BJP's Raghuraj Singh, as per EC trends. #MainpuriBypoll #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/54JlfMnAOM — Aadil Ikram عادل اکرام आदिल एकराम 🇮🇳 (@Aadil_Ikram) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)