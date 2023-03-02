Ahead of Meghalaya Assembly results, incumbent Chief Minister Conrad Sangma along with his mother Soradini K Sangma, brother James Sangma and sister Agatha K Sangma, visited the grave of his father and former CM, PA Sangma in Tura on Thursday (March 02). Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Latest Updates on Winners of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

#WATCH | Meghalaya's incumbent Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, along with his mother Soradini K Sangma, brother James Sangma and sister Agatha K Sangma, visits the grave of his father & former CM, PA Sangma in Tura on the day of counting of votes. pic.twitter.com/YroEdv8nhJ — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

