The assembly elections results of the hilly state of Meghalaya will be declared today, March 2. The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023 will begin at 8 am with the results likely to be declared after counting of votes. Meghalaya went to polls with Nagaland on February 27. The Vidhan Sabha polls in Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 85.17 percent of the 21.6 lakh electors who cast their votes in the assembly polls. While the exit polls predicted a close fight in Meghalaya, it is to be seen what the people of the state have decided. Watch the Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023 live streaming on ABP News below.

Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results Live Streaming on ABP:

