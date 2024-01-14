Milind Deora, a former leader of the Congress party, has officially joined the Shiv Sena. The induction ceremony took place in Mumbai and was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This political shift comes after Deora announced his resignation from the Congress party earlier today. Milind Deora Pays Tributes to Shiv Sena Founder Bal Thackeray Hours After Resigning From Congress Party (Watch Video).

Milind Deora Joins Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena

#WATCH | Former Congress leader Milind Deora joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai. Deora quit the Congress party today. pic.twitter.com/0Q0NCuV5yh — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

