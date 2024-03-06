Prime Minister Narendra Modi received warm welcome from the people of Kolkata during the inauguration of Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro on Wednesday, March 6. PM Modi was greeted by sea of supporters amid loud cheers of "Modi, Modi" and "Jai Shri Ram". The first underwater metro route in India was unveiled today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata. PM Modi also laid foundation stone of projects to the tune of Rs 15,400 crore during his visit. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India’s First Underwater Metro Line in Kolkata (Watch Video).

People Raise 'Modi, Modi' Slogans in Kolkata:

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted by a crowd of supporters amid loud cheers of 'Modi Modi' and 'Jai Shree Ram' in Kolkata. PM Modi inaugurated India's first underwater metro rail service, a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/RUboFpc6CQ — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

