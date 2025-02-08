The counting of votes for the Delhi assembly elections 2025 is underway. As per the latest trends, BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht is leading the Mustafabad assembly seat with 5,700 votes. On the other hand, AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan and Congress leader Ali Mehndi are trailing. The Election Commission will announce the official results soon. Kalkaji Assembly Election Result 2025: Delhi CM and AAP Candidate Atishi Trails in Early Trends Against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

Mohan Singh Bisht Takes Early Lead in Mustafabad

#DelhiElectionResults: BJP candidate from Mustafabad, Mohan Singh Bisht, leads with +5700 votes pic.twitter.com/3jaCSChlRn — IANS (@ians_india) February 8, 2025

