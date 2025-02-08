Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi is trailing in Kalkaji against BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, as per early trends for the Delhi assembly elections 2025. The Assembly election seat of Kalkaji is witnessing one of the most intense election flights between Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Atishi, who is serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi after replacing Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ramesh Bidhuri, and Congress' Alka Lamba. New Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Trails As BJP's Pravesh Verma Takes Lead in Postal Ballot Votes for Delhi Polls, Counting of Votes Underway.

Atishi Trails in Early Trends Against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri

Breaking News: BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri leads from Kalkaji by 600 votes after the first round, CM Atishi trails.#DelhiElections2025 #Delhi #DelhiElectionResults — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) February 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)