Zee News-Matrize has released the exit poll result of the Nagaland assembly elections 2023. According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the BJP and NDPP alliance is projected to win somewhere between 35 to 43 seats and the NPF between 2 to 5 seats. The exit poll predicted the congress to win 1 to 3 seats with other parties projected to win 6 to 11 seats.

Zee News-Matrize Exit Poll For Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023:

Nagaland Exit Poll by Zee News Matrize BJP + NDPP : 35-43 NPF : 2-5 NPP : 0-1 INC : 1-3 OTH : 6-11 Comment on this poll. — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) February 27, 2023

