Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court granted bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan after he was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with an extortion case. The arrest took place on November 30, 2024. Balyan had been accused of being involved in extorting money, which led to his detention. Following the court's decision to grant bail, the MLA is expected to face further legal proceedings related to the case. Naresh Balyan in Trouble: Delhi Police Seeks Arrest of AAP MLA in Fresh Case, Moves Court.

Delhi Court Grants Bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in Extortion Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court granted bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan He was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with an extortion case on November 30, 2024. pic.twitter.com/F7xutKKg5i — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)