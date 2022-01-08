New Delhi, January 8: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced dates for the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. The polls in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 10, 2022. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, 2022. The Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 will be declared on the same day in the evening. This time Punjab will witness a four-cornered contest between the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dali (SAD)-Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) alliance. There are a total of 117 assembly seats in Punjab.

Here Are The Details:

Punjab Assembly Elections Total Phase - 1 Number of Constituencies 117 Date of Notification 21st January, 2022 Date of Filing Papers 28th January, 2022 Last Date of Withdrawal 29th January, 2022 Date of Scrutiny of Papers 31th January, 2022 Date of Elections 14th February, 2022 Date of Results 10th March, 2022

Addressing the conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra stressed on the need to follow COVID-19 norms given the third wave of Coronavirus and the rising cases of Omicron across the country.

