Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, August 7, alleged large-scale election manipulation in India, calling it ‘Vote Chori’ (vote theft). Citing internal party data and polling trends, Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of India of withholding crucial information and colluding with the ruling BJP. Speaking at a press conference at Indira Bhawan in Delhi, Gandhi underlined inconsistencies in election outcomes in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, where internal surveys, opinion polls, and exit polls had predicted different results. “Maharashtra results confirmed our suspicion that the election was stolen,” he said. Bihar SIR: ECI Refutes LoP Rahul Gandhi’s Accusations on Electoral Roll Revision in State, Says ‘Entire Election Process Is Conducted in a Decentralised Manner’.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Chori’, Takes on BJP And EC WIth Data

