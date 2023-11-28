Ahead of the assembly elections in Telangana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with auto drivers, gig workers and sanitary workers at Mahmood Paradise function hall in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency of Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 28. Later, he was seen taking a ride in an autorickshaw. A video of the Congress leader taking an autorickshaw ride has also gone viral on social media. The 45-second video clip shows Rahul Gandhi enjoying a ride in an autorickshaw while being surrounded by his security guards and Congress workers. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Campaign Jointly On Last Day Today.

Rahul Gandhi Takes Autorickshaw Ride

#WATCH | Telangana Elections | After his interaction with auto drivers, gig workers and sanitary workers in Jubilee Hills, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi rides in an autorickshaw. pic.twitter.com/xRABYKnqzk — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

