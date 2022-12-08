The Bhartiya Janata Party candidate Aakash Saxena won the Rampur by-election in 2022 by defeating Samajwadi candidate Aasim Raza. BJP's win in the SP-dominated field has grabbed many eyes. Saxena has a huge lead of 31,158 votes over Raza. Khatauli By-Election Result 2022: RLD Candidate Madan Bhaiya Takes Lead, BJP's Rajkumari Saini Trails.

