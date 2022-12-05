BJP is expected to win somewhere between 128 to 148 seats in Gujarat. The opposition Congress and AAP are far behind. The congress may get somewhere between 30 to 42 seats while new entrant AAP may lag far behind with 2 to 10 seats. The voting for the second phase of elections in the state concluded today with over 58% polling by 5 pm reported by the Election Commission. The state has been ruled by the BJP for nearly 27 years. The entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the fray this year has made the election interesting as the party is on an upswing since winning Punjab early this year. Exit Poll Results 2022 Live News Updates: Who Will Win Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat? Predictions to Come Shortly

Check Tweet:

#LIVE | Republic-@pmarq_ Exit Poll projects big win for BJP in Gujarat; Congress & AAP predicted to lag far behind; Tune in here - https://t.co/za2VLj1ddh pic.twitter.com/GzXflVewZ9 — Republic (@republic) December 5, 2022

