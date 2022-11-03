The Election Commission (EC) announced the poll schedule for the Gujarat Assembly election on Thursday afternoon. Elections in the state will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. Besides, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main players in the upcoming Gujarat election 2022 are Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Opinion Poll Results: BJP Likely To Be Single Largest Party, Congress Distant Second, Says Pollster

Gujarat Election 2022 Schedule:

Schedule for Gujarat Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat.@SpokespersonECI@ECISVEEPpic.twitter.com/cls0EfXcKH — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) November 3, 2022

