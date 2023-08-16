Amid speculation of a Union Cabinet berth offer, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has taken a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Pawar emphasised that the power of the country lies in the hands of the BJP and its allies, stressing that their responsibility should be to promote societal unity rather than division. Pawar stated, "Their role is to maintain unity in the society, but they are dividing the people." Another Setback for Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra, NCP MLA Makarand Patil Who Attended His Programme After Split in Party Joins Ajit Pawar Camp.

Sharad Pawar Criticizes BJP for Divisive Politics Amid Cabinet Offer Buzz

Maharashtra | The power of the country is in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies. Their role is to maintain unity in the society, but they are dividing people: NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/5okC6Y0cO9 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

