At the 13th 'Mahaadhiveshan' of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), held in Ranchi, senior leader and party stalwart Shibu Soren was unanimously elected as the party's 'Founder Patron'. The decision was seen as a mark of respect for his decades of leadership and foundational role in shaping the JMM. In a significant leadership transition, former Chief Minister Hemant Soren was elected as the new President of the party. The move is likely to strengthen the Soren family's hold over the party and reinforce Hemant's influence in state politics, especially as JMM prepares for upcoming elections.

Hemant Soren Becomes New President of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

#WATCH | Ranchi: In the 13th 'Mahaadhiveshan' of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Shibu Soren elected as 'Founder Patron' of JMM CM Hemant Soren elected as the new President of JMM pic.twitter.com/75AbVnFb4T — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2025

