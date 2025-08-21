Former Bihar minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, has alleged a major conspiracy against him, claiming that five families have worked together to destroy his political and personal life. In a Thursday X post, Tej Pratap Yadav said, “In over ten years of political life, I have never wronged anyone or conspired against anyone. But these five families have tried to finish me completely.” He added that he will expose the identities and actions of those involved in the alleged plot in a public revelation tomorrow. On August 18, Tej Pratap Yadav floated a new political outfit, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), just months ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar. Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD after he revealed on social media that he had been in a 12-year live-in relationship with a woman. RJD chief Lalu Prasad expelled him both from the party and the family, announcing the decision publicly on May 25. Tej Pratap Yadav Alleges Assault Against MLA Vijay Kumar Singh’s Driver, Journalist During ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ (Watch Video).

Taj Pratap Says ‘5 Families’ Conspired To End His Political Career

मेरे राजनैतिक जीवन को पांच परिवार के लोगों ने मिलकर और बृहद रूप से षडयंत्र कर समाप्त करने की कोशिश किया। मैने अपने दस वर्षों से अधिक राजनीतिक जीवन में किसी के प्रति कभी गलत नहीं किया, कभी भी किसी के प्रति कोई षडयंत्र नहीं किया। लेकिन इन पांच परिवार के लोगों के द्वारा मेरे… pic.twitter.com/9mb3HUnGXb — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) August 21, 2025

