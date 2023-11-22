Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, November 22, said that “if BJP government comes to power in Telangana, it will take everyone to visit Ram Temple for free.” Sarma also attacked BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao, saying that the BJP would end his appeasement politics upon coming to power. He accused Rao of backtracking on promises to BCs, as he failed to make a Dalit the chief minister, and also rapped him over the TSPSC question paper leaks. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi Booked by Hyderabad Police for Threatening Police Officer (Watch Video).

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

#WATCH | Telangana: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "... If our government is formed in Telangana, we will take everyone to visit the Ram temple, for free." pic.twitter.com/U5X7uWNSeB — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

