Veteran TMC leader Mukul Roy on Wednesday again expressed his desire to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). "I was always with BJP, and I will remain with the party if they offer me work," the Trinamool MP said. Roy added that he would like to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he is keen on returning to the party. ‘Don’t Want Rejected Leaders’: West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari on TMC Leader Mukul Roy’s Desire To Rejoin BJP.

Mukul Roy Expresses Desire To Join BJP:

#WATCH | I was always with BJP and I will remain with the party if they offer me work: TMC MLA Mukul Roy pic.twitter.com/0cVQen0eLh — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

