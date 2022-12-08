Counting of votes concluded for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. Congress has emerged victorious by winning 40 seats out of 68. BJP managed to bag 25 seats and AAP failed to open its account in the states. Himachal Pradesh CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur resigned after the declaration of results. Congress workers were seen celebrating outside AICC office in Delhi. In the video, the workers can be seen celebrating with joy, shouting slogans and burning firecrackers. Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022: Counting of Votes Concludes; Congress Wins 40 Seats, BJP Gets 25 Seats and Independents Get 3 Seats.

Watch: Congress Workers Celebrate Outside AICC Office in Delhi

#WATCH | Congress workers celebrate outside AICC office in Delhi as party wins #HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/Xwpwy97ysn — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

