Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to X, formerly Twitter, to thank the voters for giving a clear mandate to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) as it took conclusive lead in Assembly Elections 2023 Results taking place in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He also thanked the people of these states for their unwavering support and assured them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being. PM Modi also mentioned the hard work and dedication of the BJP karyakartas. "We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the @BJP4India stands for. Assembly Election 2023 Results: BJP on Way To Rule 12 States on Its Own, Congress Down to Three.

'We Bow to Janta Janardan'

We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the @BJP4India stands for. I thank the people of these states for their unwavering… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2023

