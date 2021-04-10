Election Commission Adjourns Poll at Polling Station 126 in Cooch Behar's Sitalkurchi:

Election Commission of India issues a Correction | Commission hereby orders adjourning the poll in PS 126* of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on interim report from Special Observers. Detailed reports are sought from them and CEO by 5 pm today: EC#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/lQuqr4mrtF — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

