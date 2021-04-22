Kolkata, April 22: The voting for the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will begin at 7 am on Thursday. A total of 43 assembly constituencies across four districts are going for the polls in the phase six. Viewers can catch live streaming of the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha polls phase 4 voting on News 18 Bangla.

Here Is The Live Streaming Of Voting Of The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 6:

