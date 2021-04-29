West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 8: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and His Wife Sudesh Dhankhar Cast Their Votes in Kolkata, See Pics

pic.twitter.com/GOOm9Vj4eA — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 29, 2021

Election is the greatest festival in democracy, we both voted. COVID protocol being followed 100%. I'm very happy with the arrangements. Excellent work done by EC & CAPF. Democracy is powered only by your votes. Anyone who doesn't vote loses the right to grievance: WB Governor pic.twitter.com/NSCrVMnBzG — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

