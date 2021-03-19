West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: TMC Means Terror, Murder, Corruption, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Another meaning of TMC is Terror, Murder, Corruption. I'm warning TMC goons that when Didi leaves on May 2, they will be taught a lesson and none will be spared. BJP won't let this jungle raj continue: MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a rally in Midnapore, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/qRwejpfY7i — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021

