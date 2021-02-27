West Bengal: BJP Office in Baranagar Vandalised, TMC Blamed

West Bengal: BJP office in Baranagar area of North 24 Parganas district was vandalised last night. BJP alleges TMC's role behind this. One of the miscreants was beaten up by BJP supporters, later rescued by Police & taken to Police station. A Police complaint lodged by BJP. pic.twitter.com/MkM0LpAWhV — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

