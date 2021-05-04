West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: PM Narendra Modi Expressed Serious Anguish Over Worrisome Law and Order Situation, Says Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law & order situation @MamataOfficial I share grave concerns @PMOIndia given that violence vandalism, arson. loot and killings continue unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 4, 2021

