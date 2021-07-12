Ram Bhakt Gopal arrested by police in Haryana's Pataudi for delivering inciting speech.

Ram Bhakt Gopal (in file photo) arrested by Police in Haryana's Pataudi for delivering an inciting speech there recently during a Mahanpanchayat. He has been sent to judicial custody. He had also brandished a gun and opened fire in Delhi's Jamia area in January 2020. pic.twitter.com/bd5KrBpTuk — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

