In a shocking development, popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on Sunday, a day after the Bhagwant Mann government controversially withdrew his security cover.Police is suspecting role of gangsters in the attack on Mossewala. Recently, gangsters settled in Canada had made ransom calls to many singers and Punjabi actors.

Congress Tweeted:

The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a

terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation.

Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends.

We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief. pic.twitter.com/v6BcLCJk4r

— Congress (@INCIndia) May 29, 2022