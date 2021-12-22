'In Performance at The White House' was created to showcase the rich fabric of American culture in the setting of the nation's most famous home. 24-Year-Old artist Camila Cabello gave an early Christmas gift by putting a Mariachi twist on a holiday classic. Camila performed a mariachi rendition of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" on 'In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season'. During her performance, a Mariachi band wearing black attire backed her up with both instruments and vocals on the song. Camila took to Instagram to share her look for the show, wherein she looked piping hot in her Red piece with puffed sleeves. Charlie Puth Is Following Camila Cabello Again and We Wonder if Something Is Brewing Between Them!

Camila Cabello's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Zangardi (@robzangardi)

Camila's Performance Video:

