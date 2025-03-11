Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam announces its highest award "The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean" for PM Narendra Modi. (Photo credits: X/ANI)

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam today, March 11, announced the country's highest award "The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean" to PM Narendra Modi. With this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian to receive the honour. This is also the 21st international award bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a country. It must be noted that "The Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean" is the highest distinction in Mauritius, which is awarded for exceptional service to the nation and its people. Gangajal, Bihar’s Superfood Makhana and Banarasi Saree: PM Narendra Modi’s Gifts to Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool and Wife (See Pics and Video).

PM Modi Conferred With Mauritius' Highest Civilian Award

Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam announces the country's highest award 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' to PM Modi. PM Modi is the first Indian to receive the honour. It is the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a… https://t.co/UMukAOnTog pic.twitter.com/kP9agZn1gp — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2025

