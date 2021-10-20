Katrina Kaif is known for playing it too safe when it comes to fashion. And while it may attract criticism from so-called fashion pundits, her fans have no qualms about it. They love Kat’s sartorial choices as they appear relatable. Especially when it comes to traditional saree looks, the Sooryavanshi actress makes it a point not to meddle with the traditional drape. No, we are not against giving good ol’ saree a modern twist, but sometimes it’s best to drape the six yards of elegance the classic way. As the festive season in India continues with major festivals such as Karwa Chauth and Diwali fast approaching, here’s a look at times when Katrina Kaif dressed to the nines and gave us major festive inspiration. Karwa Chauth 2021 Fashion: Katrina Kaif in Sabyasachi Saree for Sooryavanshi Promotions Is a Dream Festive Outfit!

1. In Pink Sabyasachi Saree With Full-Sleeved Blouse and Matching Belt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

2. Rocking Floral Printed Pastel Orange Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

3. Coral Coloured Embroidered Saree is Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

4. Red is Her Favourite Colour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

5. Fringe and Sequins Make a Perfect Combination

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

6. Sparkle and Bling Are Our Favourite Too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

7. In Manish Malhotra's Iconic Sequined Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

8. Miss Pretty in Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

9. And My Absolute Favourite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

