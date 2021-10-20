Katrina Kaif is known for playing it too safe when it comes to fashion. And while it may attract criticism from so-called fashion pundits, her fans have no qualms about it. They love Kat’s sartorial choices as they appear relatable. Especially when it comes to traditional saree looks, the Sooryavanshi actress makes it a point not to meddle with the traditional drape. No, we are not against giving good ol’ saree a modern twist, but sometimes it’s best to drape the six yards of elegance the classic way. As the festive season in India continues with major festivals such as Karwa Chauth and Diwali fast approaching, here’s a look at times when Katrina Kaif dressed to the nines and gave us major festive inspiration. Karwa Chauth 2021 Fashion: Katrina Kaif in Sabyasachi Saree for Sooryavanshi Promotions Is a Dream Festive Outfit!
1. In Pink Sabyasachi Saree With Full-Sleeved Blouse and Matching Belt
2. Rocking Floral Printed Pastel Orange Saree
3. Coral Coloured Embroidered Saree is Love
4. Red is Her Favourite Colour
5. Fringe and Sequins Make a Perfect Combination
6. Sparkle and Bling Are Our Favourite Too
7. In Manish Malhotra's Iconic Sequined Saree
8. Miss Pretty in Pink
9. And My Absolute Favourite
