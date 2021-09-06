Aamna Sharif often shares stunning pictures of her on social media to keep her fans hooked. Now recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous picture of her wherein she can be seen posing stylishly for the camera in a sexy pink bodycon dress. While sharing the same, she wrote, "Eye contact, then that little smile." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)