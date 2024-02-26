Actress Jyotika made a chic statement at the trailer launch of her film, Shaitaan, donning a sleek black suit. Her outfit exuded confidence, showing off a powerful boss lady vibe. The inner top, crafted from satin material in a deep black hue, featured a classic round neckline. The perfectly tailored suit and trousers complemented each other flawlessly. Completing her ensemble with black pumps and delicate diamond accessories, including bracelets, rings, and a watch, Jyotika kept her makeup minimalistic, with subtle pink accents on her cheeks, eyes, and lips. Her shoulder-length hair, cascading freely, added to the overall bossy vibe of her look. Jyotika And Suriya Dress In Ethnic Outfits And Celebrate Pongal! Power Couple’s Pic Take Internet By Storm.

View Actress Jyotika’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

