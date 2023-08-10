Aditi Rao Hydari has shared some stunning photos of her on social media. The Hey Sinamika actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a strapless white floral gown styled with strappy heels. The Bollywood actress opted for a glam makeup look with highlighted cheeks, nude lipstick shade, shiny eyeshadow and mascara-laden eyelashes. She styled her hair in a top with a slight puff on the front. "Once upon a time [sic]," Aditi Rao Hydari captioned the gorgeous Instagram post. Aditi Rao Hydari Stuns in Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Look in Latest Photoshoot (See Pics).

Aditi Rao Hydari's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari Latest Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

