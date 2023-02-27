Alaya F flaunts her sexy belly in recent Instagram pics in which the actress poses in a stylish bikini. She captioned her post "Got all the stomach pics before the pizza arrived" The actress her belly as well as her gorgeous smile in these photos. Jawaani Jaaneman Clocks 3 Years: Alaya F Turns Nostalgic, Shares Stills from Nitin Kakkar’s Film Sets (View Pics).

Alaya F Look Smokin' Hot in these Pics!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)