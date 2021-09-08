American actress Alexandra Daddario is one of the most gorgeous women to have walked on the face of the earth. But that does not mean, the 35-year-old light-eyed beauty cannot be goofy. Like she is in her latest post flaunting her envious figure in a striped bikini. However, it’s Baywatch, 2017 film star's ‘interesting’ choice of cover-up and bonnet-inspired hat that steal the show. Alexandra Daddario was celebrating the Labor Day long weekend in the US.

View Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)