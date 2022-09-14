Alia Bhatt has been acing her maternity style game and last night was no different. As the Brahmastra actress was clicked by the paps outside her home flaunting her pregnancy glow and growing baby bump. In a breezy pink dress, the preggers Bollywood diva looked every bit cute. Have a look! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vaani Kapoor's Recent Traditional Looks That We're Eyeing!

Alia Bhatt Maternity Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)