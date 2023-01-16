Amanda Seyfried, who opted for a gold archival gown by Dior at Critics Choice Awards 2023, experienced a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the actress revealed that her gown was 'ripping and actually breaking'. Check it out. Critics Choice Award 2023: Zendaya Bags the Best Actress Honour for Her Role in HBO's Euphoria.

Amanda Seyfried on Her Wardrobe Malfunction:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)