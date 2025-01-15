The 30th Critics Choice Awards, initially scheduled for January 12, was first postponed to January 26 due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The ceremony, set to take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, has reportedly been delayed again because of the ongoing wildfires. It is currently unclear whether the venue will be changed or remain the same. According to a report by Deadline, the event has now been rescheduled for February, although the exact date is yet to be announced. 30th Critics Choice Awards Postponed to January 26 Amid Southern California Wildfires.

