The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, originally set for January 12, has been postponed to January 26 due to the devastating Southern California wildfires. The ceremony will still take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, broadcasting live on E! and streaming on Peacock the following day. The wildfires have burned over 15,000 acres in areas like Pacific Palisades and Malibu, causing extensive property damage and forcing nearly 300,000 people to evacuate. High winds and power outages affecting over 400,000 residents have further complicated efforts to contain the largest fires, including the Palisades Fire. Oscars 2025: Announcement of 97th Academy Awards Nominations Postponed to January 19 Due to Los Angeles Wildfires.

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony has been postponed from January 12th to January 26th due to the catastrophic fires ravaging Southern California. The rescheduled event will remain at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and will broadcast live on E! and…
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 8, 2025

