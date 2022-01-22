Ananya Panday has always flaunted style that's fab. And now, adding one more gem to her list of hit fashion outings, the girl for Gehraiyaan promotions opted for a floral corset which she paired with sexy shorts. Not to miss, her curled hairdo and colourful heels. Indeed, she's a millennial fashionista in the making.

Ananya Panday Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

