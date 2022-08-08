Ananya Panday is known for bringing high fashion to the floor with her cool and sartorial picks. The Liger actress recently wore an orange mesh top and styled it with white denim jeans to give a funky hue to her on fleek fashion. The body-hugging silhouettes with a beautiful backless detailing gave a gorgeous twist to her full-sleeves top. Ananya rounded off her OOTD with white sneakers, statement earrings and chunky bracelets. View pics of this Gen-Z star flaunting her dramatic style for her movie's promotions. Liger: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday Set the Stage on Fire As They Groove to ‘Aafat’ While Promoting Their Film in Ahmedabad (Watch Video)

Ananya Panday in Orange Mesh Top and White Jeans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)